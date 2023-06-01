With Karim Benzema likely leaving Real Madrid after the next season, the club’s forward options may look limited. The Frenchman consistently earned starting roles and scored game-winning goals.

After helping the Whites win their record-setting 14th Champions League title, the 35-year-old was awarded the Ballon d’Or last season. Despite having signed a contract that would keep him in the Spanish capital until 2024, the striker is reportedly on the verge of leaving after scoring 353 goals for the club.

Losing Benzema would mean saying goodbye to one of Real Madrid’s most reliable players in recent years. What is more, another long-term Los Blancos stalwart seems to be on his way out the door.

Who is expected to be Lionel Messi’s replacement at PSG?

There have been many turns in Marco Asensio‘s future in Madrid, with the most recent one leading him to a free move to Paris Saint-Germain when his contract with Real Madrid ends this summer, as per The Athletic and Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. It would be fair to say that the Spaniard’s final year at Santiago Bernabeu has been defined by terrible timing.

Last summer, the 27-year-old winger indicated his willingness to stay with the club, but when Real Madrid heard his demands, they thought they were ridiculous and ended negotiations. Thus, the player had hardly any playing time throughout the first few games of the season.

With steady play whenever given a chance, he eventually regained Carlo Ancelotti‘s confidence and ended up playing in 30 league games. As his contract with Los Blancos expires in June, the club is now eager to extend his stay. However, Asensio now apparently does not want to extend his contract this time around, therefore he is leaving.

With his relocation to Paris, the Spaniard is projected to enjoy a substantial raise in his compensation, from €4 million to €10 million gross annually. In addition to a pay rise, Marco Asensio hopes to play a more significant role in Ligue 1 now that Lionel Messi is set to leave France.