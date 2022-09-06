The PSG star has opened up amid the allegations that Paul Pogba went to a witchdoctor to wish him ill will.

The strange case that involves the extortion of Juventus and France national team star Paul Pogba by his brother and childhood friends is indirectly tied to PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Mathias, Paul’s brother, made strange social media videos in various languages stating his brother went to a witchdoctor to ‘cast a spell’ on Kylian Mbappe.

At the moment, French prosecutors are still investigating Mathias Pogba for trying to extort $13 million from his brother. Paul Pogba has since explained to French authorities his brother and former friends planned to ‘discredit’ him by using the false witchdoctor story and other lies Mathias Pogba wanted to spread.

Now the PSG star has made his first statement regarding the matter and if there have been any issues as a result between the defending World Champions, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

Kylian Mbappe on spell allegations

In a press conference prior to PSG’s Champions League clash Mbappe stated, "I don't think it will alter my relationship with (Pogba)... As of today, I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me, he gave me his version of the story and as of today, it is his word against his brother's word.”

Mbappe added, "So I will trust my teammate, in the best of interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition coming up. He has some issues at the moment, so it is not the moment to add to them for him and that's it. We will see what happens. I am pretty detached about it."

Ironically PSG is set to meet Juventus later today in the UEFA Champion League in opening night of Group H. Paul Pogba is out injured and may miss the World Cup entirely.