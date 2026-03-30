Kylian Mbappe mentions NBA 10-Day rule to tease unlikely basketball appearance

Kylian Mbappe may have a future on the hardwood if his latest social media highlight is any indication. Following France’s 3-1 victory over Colombia at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, the Real Madrid-bound superstar sent the sports world into a frenzy by jokingly pitching himself to the NBA.

“10-Day contract?” Mbappe posted to his official accounts, tagging the NBA after sharing a viral video of himself draining a “bucket” using a soccer ball.

While the French captain only saw 12 minutes of action on the pitch—nearly netting a fourth goal before being whistled offside—it was his post-match shooting form that stole the headlines. The playful call-out to the league’s 10-day rule has fans wondering if the world’s most dangerous striker has a “shooter’s touch.”

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Could Mbappe actually land a 10-day deal?

In the world of the NBA, the 10-day contract is a standard tool used by front offices to fill roster gaps caused by injuries or to audition fringe talent during the grind of the regular season. Technically, any organization could sign an athlete to such a deal, but don’t expect to see Mbappé in a basketball jersey anytime soon.

While his “bucket” was impressive, the 29-year-old’s basketball resume remains thin. One viral highlight likely won’t convince a GM to burn a roster spot for a three-game stint, but in an era of “sportstainment,” one can never truly rule out a wild experiment.

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Chasing history: From the pitch to the paint

If Mbappe ever truly decided to swap his cleats for high-tops, he would become the first elite professional to successfully transition from world-class soccer to the NBA. While rare, the DNA of the two sports has overlapped before.

NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon famously didn’t pick up a basketball until age 15, having spent his youth as a goalkeeper in Nigeria. Similarly, 76ers star Joel Embiid grew up in Cameroon playing volleyball and soccer, often citing the “beautiful game” as his first love before his 7-foot frame guided him toward the rim.