Harry Kane admits Lionel Messi might influence returning for 2030 World Cup with England

Following a painful exit from the 2026 World Cup, Harry Kane has admitted he may look to Lionel Messi as an example of longevity to return for the 2030 edition with England.

England suffered a tough defeat against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinals. After the game, Harry Kane was questioned about his potential participation in the 2030 edition, and he used Lionel Messi as an example for his answer.

“Last World Cup for me? Seeing Messi playing at 39 years old makes me not think about that,” Kane said after a game in which Lionel Messi assisted twice in seven minutes to give Argentina the victory.

“It’s still too early to say. I take it year by year and see how I feel. I love playing for England. But of course, four years is a long time. Then again, you can see someone like Messi still performing at the highest level even at an older age. I honestly don’t know.“

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Kane, who turns 33 later this month, would be 36 by the time the 2030 tournament arrives. If he continues to play at the peak level he displayed heading into the 2026 World Cup, there is a strong chance he could captain the Three Lions once again on the world stage.

England experiences a tactical nightmare in Atlanta

Despite protecting a 1-0 lead for thirty minutes, England failed to manage the closing stages properly, opening the door for Argentina to not only equalize but pull off a stunning late comeback. The defeat sends the South Americans through to a grand final showdown against Spain, leaving the English camp devastated.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

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Thomas Tuchel is facing intense scrutiny over his tactical decisions, though the manager has actively defended his substitutions and defensive shift. For the Three Lions supporters, the manager deployed an overly cautious defensive block that invited relentless pressure and allowed Argentina to attack continuously. England legend Wayne Rooney echoed those frustrations, publicly blaming Tuchel’s conservative approach for the late capitulation.

The bitterness of the exit was palpable at the final whistle, with broadcast cameras catching a furious Jude Bellingham slapping Argentina’s Valentín Barco during a heated post-match altercation. The European giants briefly had one foot in the final, but lightning strikes from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez completely rewrote the script.

Is England completely out of the 2026 World Cup?

While England’s dream of hoisting the ultimate trophy has evaporated, Tuchel’s squad still has one final fixture left on American soil. The Three Lions will square off against France in the third-place play-off, where a victory would secure their best tournament finish since their historic 1966 championship run.

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Once the tournament wraps up this weekend, the English side will begin mapping out the cycle for the 2030 World Cup. It now appears certain that captain Harry Kane intends to remain at the center of that process, aiming to lead his country to glory in four years’ time.