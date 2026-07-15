Harry Kane gutted after England’s heartbreaking World Cup exit vs Argentina

Following England’s devastating semifinal loss to Argentina, a dejected Harry Kane opened up about the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup Final.

Following a heartbreaking World Cup exit, Harry Kane met with the media after the loss to Argentina and admitted he was completely devastated by the elimination. “To fall short like we did today is just gutting… the lads give everything, sweat, blood and whatever it is,” Kane said in post-match comments carried by the BBC.

After those comments, Kane offered a candid postmortem on how the match slipped away for England once the reigning champions turned up the pressure. “After the goal, I don’t know if it was because they went on the attack with more players or because we couldn’t respond in individual duels, but they came at us wave after wave. The players blocked many shots, but in the end, it wasn’t enough,“ Kane admitted.

Now, major questions loom regarding Kane’s international future with the national team, especially with the next major FIFA cycle building toward the 2030 World Cup. Following this crushing exit, the English FA and squad will have to make serious adjustments to reset their sights on finally returning to a World Cup final for just the second time in their history.

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Wayne Rooney’s blunt assessment of England’s exit

Among the English legends weighing in on the defeat was Wayne Rooney, who didn’t hold back when analyzing the tactical decisions made by manager Thomas Tuchel during the high-stakes clash with Argentina.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

Despite a gritty, fighting effort from the English squad, Argentina‘s quality ultimately won out. The victory officially sets up a dream 2026 World Cup final showdown between generational icon Lionel Messi and teenage phenom Lamine Yamal, with the date and venue now locked in.

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How Tuchel responded to the post-match criticism

In the immediate aftermath of a high-profile tournament exit, the blame game inevitably begins, with pundits and fans pointing fingers at both the roster and the manager. Recognizing the brewing storm, Tuchel quickly defended his game plan against mounting criticism as England squandered yet another golden opportunity to end their decades-long championship drought.

With their focus now forced to shift to the tournament’s consolation bracket, England are set to square off against France in the third-place match. Despite only suffering a single defeat this entire tournament, the Three Lions will head into the offseason needing to deeply re-evaluate their overall performance and squad depth.