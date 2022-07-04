LA Galaxy play against CF Montreal today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 18. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face CF Montreal, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 18 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team must show that they are one of the favorites to play in the postseason. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

So far LA Galaxy have a positive record with 7-3-6 but they lost a recent game that was considered easy against Minnesota United at home during the five home games series that they are playing from May 5th to July 4th.

CF Montreal are enjoying a current winning streak of two straight games after going through a tough four weeks where they lost three games and won just one against FC Cincinnati.

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Storylines

LA Galaxy were supposed to take advantage of this long home series at home to win games and climb positions in the standings of the Western Conference where they are currently in the 7th spot with 7-3-6. But so far the LA Galaxy have just one home win, two losses and one tie as part of that series.

CF Montreal are the third best Eastern Conference team so far at 8-5-4 overall, and their on the road record is also good at 4-2-3. The last four weeks were top notch for CF Montral with three wins and one loss against Austin FC 0-1, but the good news is that they won the last two games against Charlotte FC 2-1 and Seattle 2-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites to win at ahome with 1.73 odds that will pay $173 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are at home but the visitors are on a hot streak. CF Montreal are underdogs with 4.10 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 1.73 odds.

BetMGM LA Galaxy 1.73 Draw 4.00 / 3.5 CF Montreal 4.10

