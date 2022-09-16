LA Galaxy will face Colorado rapids for Matchday 32 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 32 of the 2022 MLS regular season, Los Angeles Galaxy will receive Colorado Rapids. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of MLS Matchday 32. These are the two immediate pursuers of the Real Salt Lake, last qualified for the round of 16 of the MLS. Without a doubt it will be an all or nothing duel since there are only 3 games left counting the current Matchday.

It is more than clear that the tie does not serve either of them. Salt Lake have 43 points, LA Galaxy 40 and Colorado Rapids 39. In other words, this will be an all or nothing duel to see who will be the team that can fight for that precious last position in the two Matchdays that would remain after this weekend.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, California

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have met on a total of 86 occasions, with the Los Angeles Galaxy dominating as they were winners in 42 games. Colorado Rapids were victorious 32 times and the statistics are completed with 12 ties.

The last time they played against each other was on July 17, 2022 for the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, it was a 2-0 victory for the Rapids at home with goals from Diego Rubio and Gyasi Zardes.

How to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids in the US

LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will play for the Matchday 32 of the MLS this Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for USA: Altitude Sports, ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, SiriusXM FC.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles Galaxy are the favorite with 1.66 odds, while Colorado Rapids have 4.33. A tie would finish in a 4.20 payout.

BetMGM Los Angeles Galaxy 1.66 Tie 4.20 Colorado Rapids 4.33

