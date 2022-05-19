LA Galaxy will play against Houston Dynamo for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS Season

LA Galaxy want to keep up with the top teams of the Western Conference of the 2022 MLS season with a win against Houston Dynamo. Here, you will find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States, this MLS game will be available to watch on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

LA Galaxy have struggled to win lately. They have recorded a 4 winless streak with 3 losses and 1 draw. The team managed by Greg Vanney won 1-0 for the last time at home against Nashville SC. However, their last game at the Dignity Health Sports Park was a 3-1 loss to FC Dallas.

On the other side, Houston Dynamo have won just once in their last 4 games in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Paulo Nagamura has struggled to score. They have registered 3 losses in their most recent games with no goals scored. Their last win was 2-0 to Nashville SC at home. In this year's national league, Houston Dynamo have won just once in their 4 games as visitors.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Date

LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo will play against each other at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS Season. This matchup is crucial for both teams to keep up with the top teamos of the Western Conference.

La Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: TV Channel to watch or stream live free in the US

This MLS matchup between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo for Week 13 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available in the United States to watch on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and ESPN+.