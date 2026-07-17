Brazil icon Ronaldo suggests Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar should accept harsh reality at this point

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario shared some crucial career perspective with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar following a 2026 World Cup in which both stars struggled.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar didn’t have a great 2026 World Cup. After both stars fell short of expectations, Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario shared some key advice with both of them regarding their careers.

With Portugal out in the Round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a strong message to his supporters after a performance that left much to be desired. He was unable to secure soccer’s biggest title, which hit him so hard that he burst into tears after the elimination.

A similar situation unfolded with Neymar, who also cried after being eliminated by Norway. The forward weighed in on his future after the match, revealing that this was his last World Cup after several failed attempts.

Advertisement

Ronaldo gives strong advice to Cristiano and Neymar on their careers

Following Neymar’s initial statements, Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario told him not to rush into any decisions. However, the legendary striker has now weighed in again on Neymar’s future, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s, telling both superstars to know when to stop.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

“In the end, the body sends clear signals when it can no longer give any more. I think Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are at that stage of coming to terms with their own bodies,” Ronaldo Nazario said, via ESPN. “Perhaps Cristiano can still play in the Saudi league, but the World Cup is a different story; the level there is much higher. As much as we love football, the decision is not in our hands.”

Advertisement

Ronaldo Nazario believes it is vital for every player to know when to stop playing. He used himself as an example, admitting that the multiple injuries at the end of his career impacted him both on and off the field.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo continue playing with Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains under contract with Al Nassr until 2027. The striker’s intention is reportedly to continue playing until he reaches 1,000 goals, a milestone that could happen as early as next season.

While it seems highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the next World Cup, Portugal’s new coach, Jorge Jesus, believes he is still a reliable asset for the national team, hinting that the idea of another World Cup run is not crazy at all.