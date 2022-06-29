LA Galaxy play against Minnesota United today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 17. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face Minnesota United, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 17 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to find a way to get out of the bad streak and become favorites again. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LA Galaxy still have a positive record at 7-3-5 in the 6th spot of the Western Conference standings but the team's most recent game was a draw against Portland Timbers at home right after a win against Austin FC.

Minnesota United are sinking in the 12th spot of the standings with a losing record of 5-3-8 and 18 points, they haven't won a game since May 22 and the last three games have been painful losses on the road.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Storylines

LA Galaxy had poor results between April 30 and May 22 with three losses, a draw and a victory that raised criticism against the team's manager and some players. But after their last defeat against Houston Dynamo 0-3 things changed, LA Galaxy won a home game against Austin FC 4-1 and tied another against Portland Timbers 1-1.

Minnesota United have a negative record on the road with 2-1-5 and the last time they won a game on the road was on May 22 against FC Dallas, after that game they started to lose all games until June 25 when the team played their most recent game against Inter Miami.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are WUCW, ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North EXTRA, lagalaxy.com, SKOR North. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites to win at home with 1.73 odds that will pay $173 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are trying to close their home series with a winning record. Minnesota United are underdogs with 4.33 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 1.73 odds.

BetMGM LA Galaxy 1.73 Draw / Totals 3.80 / 2.5 Minnesota United 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM.