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How many players born in the United States are playing for Italy in the 2026 WBC?

Most of Italy’s players were born in the United States but chose to represent the European nation because there were not enough spots available on Team USA for everyone in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

By Richard Tovar

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Aaron Nola of Italy
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesAaron Nola of Italy

Italy has delivered a strong performance during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Being a European team, many people assume most of the players were born there. However, 23 of them were actually born in the United States, and some of those names are well known across MLB.

Aaron Nola is one of those 23 ‘Italian Americans’ playing for Italy in the tournament. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but has direct family ties to the European country he represents in the WBC. Because of that connection, he is fully eligible to play for them.

Joe La Sorsa is another player who was also born in the United States, specifically in Mount Kisco, New York. He is a pitching option ready to help if Italy needs him, and he has done his job when called upon. He plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent time with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He has been a professional in MLB since 2023.

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23 players born in the United States play for Italy

Most of the 23 players born in the United States who represent Italy are pitchers. That has been part of the strategy that helped the team make a deep run in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Michael Lorenzen is one of those arms. He pitches for the Colorado Rockies and did not get a spot with Team USA, so he took the opportunity to play in the tournament with another national team.

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Pitchers
Dan Altavilla
Matt Festa
Gordon Graceffo
Alek Jacob
Joe Jacques
Joe La Sorsa
Michael Lorenzen
Adam Ottavino
Greg Weissert
Infielders
Sam Antonacci
Jon Berti
Zach Dezenzo
Andrew Fischer
Mickey Gasper
Vinnie Pasquantino
Thomas Saggese
Outfielders
Jac Caglianone
Dominic Canzone
Jakob Marsee
Nick Morabito
Data from MLB.com 2026 WBC Italy roster
Who takes the mound for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final?

see also

Who takes the mound for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final?

In Italy, the law of jure sanguinis, or “right of blood,” allows people with Italian ancestry to claim citizenship. Because they can obtain Italian documents through family ties, players like Nola, Lorenzen and others who have never lived in Italy are still able to play in the tournament while fully respecting the eligibility rules.

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Even among the coaching staff there are figures with multiple national ties. Manager Francisco Cervelli was born in Venezuela, while Jorge Posada works as an assistant hitting coach. Posada is a well known legend from Puerto Rico who spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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