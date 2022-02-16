Real Madrid's dramatic defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 could mean the beginning of the end for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A clearly frustrated Karim Benzema could be seen at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday when Real Madrid faced Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti's side decided to drop back and allow the hosts to control the possession of the ball, creating no danger at all to PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. And that style of play resulted in a practically non-existent participation of Benzema.

The Frenchman - who has been prolific this season with 24 goals in 29 appearances - didn't have a single shot on target, which resumes perfectly Los Blancos' night. According to Sport, Benzema's complaints to other teammates and his lackluster night could be a sign that his time in Madrid is coming to an end.

Report: Benzema could be heading towards Real Madrid exit

At the beginning, it looked like Real Madrid were just waiting for the hosts to lose their patience and stun them in the right moment. However, the minutes passed and PSG took control of the game, winning it at the death thanks to Kylian Mbappe. Benzema practically didn't touch the ball and one could tell he was upset about it.

According to Lluís Miguelsanz of Sport, Benzema knows that he could be heading towards his final months in Madrid unless he plays a significant role in major achievements. He did have a great start to the season and his stats are actually quite impressive, but it seems that the club would be ready to move on him come July anyway.

Benzema's contract is up in 2023 and he has reportedly not received an extension offer so far, which is why there's speculation that Madrid could try to cash in on him next summer. It would be surprising if we consider the French striker's stats, but it's also true that he's not getting any younger - he turns 35 in December. Besides, the report adds that Real Madrid are keen on signing Erling Haaland.