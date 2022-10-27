Los Angeles FC will play against Austin FC of the 2022 MLS semifinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Los Angeles FC and Austin FC will face each other at the Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 MLS semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can follow all the action of this match in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The two best teams in the MLS Western Conference face in a game that promises to be one of the best of the season. Los Angeles FC qualified directly to the quarterfinals for being the first in their conference. There they had to face the other team from Los Angeles, the Galaxy, whom they defeated 3-2, reaching the semifinals.

Their rivals will be the tough Austin FC, who had a good regular season, although later in the postseason they had a hard time reaching the semifinals, first eliminating Real Salt Lake on penalties; and then FC Dallas, whom they beat 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Of course, they are two games away from being champions and now they will go for the title.

LAFC vs Austin FC: Date

This semifinal game of the 2022 MLS between LAFC and Austin FC will be played at the Banc of California in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 (ET).

LAFC vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LAFC vs Austin FC

You can see this 2022 MLS semifinal game between LAFC and Austin FC in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ABC, ABC App, ESPN3.

