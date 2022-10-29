LAFC will clash with Austin FC on the Western Conference Final. This 2022 MLS Playoffs game will be played at Banc of California Stadium. Find out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The definition of the 2022 MLS Playoffs will happen very soon. This time, LAFC will host Austin FC in the Western Conference Final to determine which team goes to the last match of the season. Check out more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

LAFC arrive to this battle as the clear favorites after what it was a brilliant regular campaign. They led the Western Conference with a very reliable team. As a matter of fact, no other club won more games than them at 21. That should give them the edge here, but the confidence will also be on the roof following their dramatic semifinals. In a rivalry clash with neighbors Los Angeles Galaxy, they ended up on top thanks to a Cristian Arango’s goal in the 93rd minute to seal a 3-2 home victory in a thrilling duel.

Austin FC’s run had nerve-wrecking situations as well. Even though they had a great year finishing second in the West, their first round of the postseason almost got them eliminated. Real Salt Lake was about to seal an upset triumph when Sebastian Driussi tied things up in the end of regulation with a penalty kick. They were able to escape in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. But in the semifinals they began better to take down Dallas with a 2-1 score, so they appear as a very well-rounded opponent.

LAFC vs Austin FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California

AFC vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

LAFC vs Austin FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Every final should appear as close in the papers. Not always the favorites are the ones that get to the important games, although in this case that is what happened. The thing that makes this 2022 MLS Western Conference Final even more interesting is that it will face the two best teams of the regular season in the West. Other key fact regards their offensive productivity, since LAFC was second in the league in scoring and Austin FC finished third.

This clash being played by clubs from the Western Conference means they have already met each other twice this year, so that should be factored in as well. The curious part is that even though Austin FC ended 11 points behind in the standings, they came up with a victory both times these clubs battled during the season. They beat LAFC 2-1 on the road and 4-1 at home, so they may have the recipe to take them down again.

How to watch LAFC vs Austin FC in the US

LAFC vs Austin FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this Western Conference Final as a very unbalanced game. According to BetMGM, the clear favorites here are LAFC at -213. On the other end is Austin FC at +575 as the underdogs to win on the road. For this match the Over/Under was set at 3.5 goals, with the Over being at -102 and the Under at -139.

