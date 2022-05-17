LAFC and Austin FC will face-off for Week 12 of 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game in the United States and Canada, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

LAFC will host Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium for Week 12 of the 2022 MLS Season. Check out everything you need to know about this MLS regular season game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). To watch this game in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

LAFC are currently 1st place at the West Conference table with 23 points in 11 weeks. LAFC have an unbeaten streak as hosts in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Steve Cherundolo has a record of 3 wins and 2 draws at Banc of California Stadium. However, LAFC tied 2-2 in their last home game against Philadelphia Union.

On the other side, Austin FC are currently 3rd place at the West with 20 points in 11 weeks. Austin FC have won twice in their last 5 games as visitors in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Josh Wolff lost 2-1 to Real Salt Lake in their last week's matchup as visitors.

LAFC vs Austin FC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

LAFC vs Austin FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs Austin FC: Storylines

These two recently-created franchises have played each other 3 times before. The last time LAFC and Austin FC played at Banc of California was in 2021, LAFC won 2-0. The other 2 games in this rivalry have been at Austin FC's home. However, Austin FC haven't managed to win yet. In fact, among these previous games, Austin FC have only scored once and have conceded 6 goals, two per game.

LAFC vs Austin FC: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This matchup between LAFC and Austin FC for Week 12 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available in the United States. Other options in the US are: My13 KCOP, KBVO, ESPN+, Estrella TV, austinfc.com and ESPNLA 710 AM.

LAFC vs Austin FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already set their predictions for this MLS matchup. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game are Los Angeles FC with -200 odds, while Austin FC have +525 odds to win on the road. A draw will result in a +350 payout.

