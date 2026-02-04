Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami behind two Liga MX clubs in Concacaf club ranking

As Lionel Messi and Inter Miami gear up for their highly anticipated debuts in both MLS and the Champions Cup, Concacaf has released its updated club rankings for February. Despite the star power in South Florida, the Herons have missed out on the top spots, trailing two Liga MX powerhouses.

On Tuesday, February 3, Concacaf published the updated standings on its official site, confirming that Inter Miami remain in third place, unchanged from the previous period. However, there has been a shake-up at the very top: Toluca are the new leaders after successfully overtaking Cruz Azul.

The two-time defending Liga MX champions surged to the #1 spot with 1,257 points following their title win in December 2025. This achievement displaced the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners, Cruz Azul, who now sit in second with 1,250 points.

The Concacaf Club Ranking Index evaluates all clubs and leagues within the confederation, awarding points based on results in domestic league play, regional cups, and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami (1,249) continue to be the top-ranked MLS side, followed by the Vancouver Whitecaps (1,233) in fifth place—the latter coming off a stellar 2025 as runners-up in both the Champions Cup and MLS Cup.

Other MLS representatives in the Top 10 include the Columbus Crew (1,224) in seventh, LAFC (1,222) in eighth, and Leagues Cup champions the Seattle Sounders (1,217) in ninth.

Inter Miami gear up for the 2026 campaign

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are currently finalizing preparations to defend their historic MLS Cup title. Their season kicks off on February 21 at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum, where they will face a star-studded LAFC side featuring Son Heung-min.

Fans in South Florida will have to wait a bit longer for the team’s home debut. Inter Miami are not scheduled to play at the brand-new Miami Freedom Park until Matchday 6, when they host Austin FC on April 4 for the stadium’s inaugural match.

Beyond league play, the club is prioritizing the Concacaf Champions Cup—a goal owner Jorge Mas has labeled the team’s top objective this year. Already seeded in the Round of 16, Inter Miami will play the first leg of their opening tie between March 10–12 against the winner of the preliminary matchup between Atletico Ottawa and Nashville SC.

