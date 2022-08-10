LAFC will play against Charlotte FC for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. You will find here when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC will face Charlotte FC for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, check out the complete information about this MLS game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States, this game will be available to watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

LAFC are the best team right now in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Steve Cherundolo has an unbeaten streak of 5 games. At home, LAFC have won 20 games, drew twice and lost once in this year's national league. A super team and possible the next MLS Champions.

On the other side, Charlotte FC are in their debut season. Therefore, their performance isn't a disappointment at all. In fact, they have changed their head coach once already. Under Christian Lattanzio as the interim coach, Charlotte have won three games since June, when the Italian was appointed as their coach.

LAFC vs Charlotte: Date

LAFC and Charlotte FC will face-off at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for the 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 25.

LAFC vs Charlotte: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Charlotte in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Los Angeles FC and Charlotte FC will be played on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). This Week 25 game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: My13 KCOP, WAXN, KRCA Estrella TV, ESPN+, CLTFC Live and ESPNLA 710 AM.