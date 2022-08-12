Los Angeles FC and Charlotte clash in Week 25 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it.

Week 25 of the 2022 MLS regular season brings us a must-watch between Los Angeles FC and Charlotte. On Saturday, LAFC welcomes the expansion side to Banc of California Stadium. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV Canada.

The hosts are flying in this Major League Soccer season. LAFC head into this game in control of the Western Conference standings with 51 points. With a star-studded squad headlined by Gareth Bale, Carlos Vela, and Giorgio Chiellini, they may have what it takes to challenge for the MLS Cup.

On the other hand, Charlotte have been struggling in their first year in the league. Having fired Miguel Angel Ramirez after picking up only 16 points in 14 games, the team named Christian Lattanzio interim manager for the rest of the season. Things didn’t improve that much, though, as they stand 11th with 29 points.

LAFC vs Charlotte: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV, US and Canada

LAFC vs Charlotte: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs Charlotte: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC has an impressive unbeaten record against expansion teams, having won all five games against MLS newcomers. With five straight wins under their belts, LAFC arrive at this game in great fashion. Meanwhile, Charlotte have been struggling for consistency with three wins and three defeats in their last six games.

How to watch LAFC vs Charlotte in the US

The game between LAFC and Charlotte will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN, KCOP 13, Estrella 62, WAXN, Telemundo. In Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV Canada.

LAFC vs Charlotte: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already made their predictions. BETMGM sees LAFC as heavy favorites with 1.38 odds, while Charlotte have 7.25 to pull off a sock, and a draw would result in a 4.80 payout.

BETMGM LAFC 1.38 Tie 4.80 Charlotte 7.25

