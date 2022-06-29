LAFC play against FC Dallas today at Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 17. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LAFC are ready to face FC Dallas, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 17 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium on June 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team is the conference leader and it is unlikely that someone will steal their spot. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LAFC have the best record of the 2022 MLS so far with 10 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses and the most recent game was a win against NY Red Bull as part of their winning streak, so far they are the big favorites of the conference.

FC Dallas are the 4th best team in the Western Conference with a 7-5-4 record and 26 points overall, they are having a better season than LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders but there is still a lot to define in the regular season.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Storylines

LAFC started the 2022 MLS season with a winning streak of four wins and a draw in what was the first alert that they were willing to do anything to make this season better than the previous one where LAFC unfortunately finished in the 9th spot of the Western Conference with no chance to play in the playoffs. LAFC's most recent game was a 2-0 win against the NY Red Bulls.

FC Dallas have a positive overall record of 7-5-4 but after the international break they lost to Vancouver 0-2 in what was their third loss in the last five weeks, the team hasn't had a winning streak since May 14 when they collected a long winning streak of nine weeks without losing.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs FC Dallas in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, fcdallas.com, My13 KCOP, KMPX 29, Estrella TV, KTXA Dallas, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LAFC vs FC Dallas: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are home favorites to win this game with 1.63 odds that will pay $163 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are scoring upto 2.00 goals per game. FC Dallas are underdogs with 4.80 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LAFC 1.63 odds.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM LAFC 1.63 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 FC Dallas 4.80

* Odds via BetMGM.