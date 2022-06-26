LAFC play against New York Red Bulls today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 16. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 MLS Week 16 in the US today

LAFC are ready to face New York Red Bulls, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 16 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium today, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to continue expanding their power over the other teams in the conference. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LAFC are dominating the standings of the Western Conference with nine wins, three draws and only three losses. They haven't lost a game since May 18 and the most recent game for LAFC was a draw against the Seattle Sounders.

New York Red Bulls are also in a good position of the Eastern Conference standings in the 3rd spot with 7-5-4 overall and 26 points. NY Red Bulls won a recent game against Toronto FC.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Storylines

New York Red Bulls won after the International Break against Toronto FC at home 2-0, that victory was necessary since almost a month before the team lost against Charlotte FC 0-2 on the road and this game against LAFC will be the first on the road for the NY Red Bulls since the loss to Charlotte on June 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs New York Red Bulls in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are favorites to win this game at home with 1.90 odds that will pay $190 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better winning record but the visitors are well positioned. New York Red Bulls are underdogs with 3.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LAFC 1.90.

BetMGM LAFC 1.90 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 New York Red Bulls 3.75

* Odds via BetMGM.