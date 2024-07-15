Sunday was a special day both for Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. While the former celebrated the UEFA Euro 2024 title with Spain, the latter added the 2024 Copa America to his trophy cabinet with Argentina.

The connection between these stars has been huge since the Spanish sensation started to make a name for himself at Barcelona, where Messi left an indelible mark between 2005 and 2021.

With Yamal looking like the club’s best prospect since Leo, the comparisons between them have been inevitable, and they only increased this summer. Adidas even came up with a creative post to honor both players, and the 17-year-old embraced it by sharing the image on Instagram stories.

“The GOAT and The Kid,” was the German brand’s message after the Copa America, without needing to clarify who it was referring to. Yamal definitely looks up to Messi, and even though he’s still very young, he already looks in pace to following in Leo’s footsteps.

Even though he admires Messi, Yamal told Gerard Romero no one will be like the Argentine star: “I don’t think anyone would be bothered by being compared to the best player in history, but in the end, it’s something that detracts from you because you are never going to be like him.”

Messi and Yamal could face off at the 2025 Finalissima

Spain’s victory at the European Championship and Argentina’s second consecutive Copa America triumph means Yamal and Messi could face each other in the 2025 Finalissima.

Of course, this depends on whether UEFA and Conmebol agree on playing this match like they did in 2022, when Argentina beat Italy at Wembley. But Yamal has already admitted he would love to play the Finalissima against Messi.

Messi sees Yamal as a future Ballon d’Or winner

Shortly after receiving a record eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023, the Argentine star admitted that may have been his last award, naming other players who will probably be in contention in the years to come. And Messi said we should keep an eye on Yamal for future Ballon d’Ors.

“There may be a very beautiful rivalry in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappe, Vinicius and many young players competing for the Ballon d’Or. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young and now plays for Barcelona, ​​will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too., Messi told L’Equipe in November 2023.