Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona star could reportedly be out for five weeks

Lamine Yamal was the hero and the heartbreak for Barcelona in their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. After converting the match-winning penalty, the young star was immediately subbed off due to an injury, sounding alarms for both his club and the Spanish national team.

While Barcelona have yet to release an official medical report, Mundo Deportivo reports that Yamal may have suffered a tear in his left hamstring. Early estimates suggest a recovery period of at least five weeks.

If this timeline holds true, Yamal would miss the final six games of the season. This includes the high-stakes El Clásico on May 10. Despite holding a nine-point lead over Real Madrid, losing their most dynamic playmaker for the title run-in is a significant blow to Hansi Flick’s plans.

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Hansi Flick on Yamal’s injury

Following the match, Flick remained cautious, noting that a clear diagnosis would only be available after further testing on Thursday. “Am I worried about Lamine? We have to see tomorrow what will happen,” Flick stated. “We must accept it; it’s not easy. It’s unfortunate for us because he is a very important player, just like Joao [Cancelo]. I hope the injury is not too serious”.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is substituted with an injury. (Getty Images)

The injury crisis isn’t limited to Yamal; Joao Cancelo also sparked fears for Barcelona and the Portuguese national team after being forced off just 20 minutes into the match. The club expects to provide a full update on both players following tomorrow’s evaluations.

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Barcelona nearing another title

Despite the injury setbacks, Barcelona remain in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive LaLiga crown. With a nine-point cushion over Real Madrid, Flick’s men are on the verge of history. If Barcelona win four of their remaining six matches, they will officially secure their 29th league title, regardless of Real Madrid’s results.