Lamine Yamal seemingly confirms romance with Nicki Nicole: Age, career and more about the Argentine rapper

Young FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal once again made headlines off the pitch after posting a photo on Instagram alongside Argentine artist Nicki Nicole during her 25th birthday celebration, which appears to confirm their romantic relationship.

In the image, both appear smiling with a large birthday cake, surrounded by rose petals and heart-shaped balloons. Yamal accompanied the image with an emoji of a cake and two hearts.

This is not the first time the two have been spotted together. Earlier in August, they were seen at a nightclub and later walking through the streets of Monaco. However, before this picture, both young celebrities hadn’t confirmed or denied any rumors.

The father of Lamine Yamal, when asked by Spanish media, chose not to comment on his son’s personal life: “These are silly things, children’s matters. People deserve privacy,” he said, according to Bein Sports. Either way, some fans are curious about Nicki Nicole, a popular rapper and singer. Check out more about her.

Lamine Yamal’s post for Nicki Nicole’s birthday

How old is Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole was born on August 25, 2000, which makes her 25 years old. She was born in Rosario, Argentina, and started her musical career around 2019. By contrast, Yamal just turned 18 years old.

What does Nicki Nicole do?

Nicki Nicole is a rapper and singer-songwriter. She rose to fame with hits like “Wapo Traketero,” “Colocao,” and “Mamichula” in 2019. Her career has earned her multiple award nominations, including five Latin Grammy nods, as well as wins at the Spotify Awards and Premios Tu Musica.

How did Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal meet?

Whispers about the possible relationship between Yamal and Nicki Nicole began weeks before the Instagram post. The singer was spotted at the Joan Gamper Trophy, an appearance that caught fans’ attention given her lack of previous ties to Barcelona’s footballing scene.

Later, both shared screenshots of a Mario Kart game, jokingly competing with each other on Instagram Stories. The playful posts, filled with emojis, immediately fueled gossip about a budding connection.

Adding to the speculation, paparazzi photos captured the pair strolling together in Monaco earlier this summer. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed anything, the accumulation of sightings and now Yamal’s birthday tribute has convinced many that there’s more than friendship between them.