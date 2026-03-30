Laporta doubles down on Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona: ‘I got the right decision’

In mid-2021, Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world when he officially ended his tenure with Barcelona. Due to the club’s dire financial situation, the Argentine icon left as a free agent to continue his career with Paris Saint-Germain. Now, several years later, Joan Laporta has broken his silence regarding Messi’s exit, reinforcing his decision to part ways with one of the greatest players in history.

“I had to make a decision, and I believe I got it right. I let the results speak for themselves. We were able to stabilize the club’s economy, build a competitive team, and it was time for a generational shift. Leo was at the end of his career, and we had to build a new team,” the Barcelona president told EL PAÍS.

While Messi’s departure was heavily criticized by fans who blamed the president for the move, Laporta still secured re-election with 68.8% of the vote, maintaining his mandate despite the controversial choice regarding the club legend.

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Despite the strained relationship between the two, Laporta made it clear that the door remains open for Messi. “Barca is his home. The future and immediate relationship will be whatever Leo and Barca want it to be. At some point, our interests will converge again,” he added.

Lionel Messi during a press conference, announcing he was leaving Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Xavi blames Laporta for rejecting Messi’s return

While Laporta maintained that a renewal was financially impossible, former Barcelona manager and player Xavi suggested otherwise. According to Xavi, the Argentine could have donned the Blaugrana jersey again following his 2022 World Cup triumph, but Laporta reportedly blocked the move.

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“Laporta told me directly that if Leo came back, he would make war on him, and that he could not allow that,” Xavi revealed during an interview with La Vanguardia. “Leo is not coming back to Barca because the president does not want it“.

Laporta claims Messi deserves a statue at Barcelona

Despite the friction, Laporta acknowledges that Messi is among the most significant players in Barcelona’s history and deserves a permanent tribute at the stadium, alongside icons Johan Cruyff and Laszlo Kubala. “He is a generational benchmark: Kubala, Cruyff, and Messi. He must have a statue and a testimonial match,” Laporta told EL PAÍS.