Report: Lionel Messi could get involved in Barcelona presidential elections, but not with Joan Laporta

One of Lionel Messi’s most recent milestones came when he announced his retirement from the Argentina national team after the World Cup qualifiers. His final appearance came against Venezuela. But another challenge looms on the horizon — the 2026 World Cup — which, at least for now, still appears to be in doubt. The end of another cycle in Messi’s career draws closer, and it remains difficult for many fans to process his departure from Barcelona before Joan Laporta joined the club.

Now, a new connection between Messi and Barcelona has emerged — this time in a role closer to the presidency rather than as a player. According to Cadena Ser, this year is an election year at the club, and Messi reportedly is not ruling out participating in some capacity.

No definitive answer has been given, but reports suggest Messi has considered making a public gesture in connection with the elections. The Argentine icon has reportedly been contacted by people close to the Barcelona environment — though not by current club president Joan Laporta.

This potential involvement may stem from Messi’s desire to repair the fractured relationship with the club following his controversial departure. Seeing him once again tied to Barcelona — even if not as a player — would be a moment many fans would welcome with open arms.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.

Messi’s bitter ending with Barcelona

The end of Lionel Messi’s era at Barcelona was far from the fairy-tale finish many expected. The relationship between the club and its greatest player began to deteriorate after the disastrous 2019-20 season, which ended with the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The result, combined with growing dissatisfaction with the club’s leadership, led Messi to send the now-famous burofax — an official letter requesting to leave the club.

Despite the drama, Messi stayed for one more season (2020-21), but questions about his future never went away. The two sides had agreed on the terms of a new contract, even with Messi accepting a significant pay cut. However, Barcelona’s severe financial problems and La Liga’s strict registration rules made it impossible for the club to finalize his new deal, effectively sealing his exit.

The farewell was heartbreaking. At an emotional press conference in August 2021, a tearful Messi announced he was leaving the club of his life. His departure was not driven by sporting reasons, but by the economic realities that prevented him from retiring at the club where he became a legend.

For Barcelona fans, seeing Messi back at the club in any capacity would represent more than nostalgia — it would be a step toward healing one of the most painful chapters in the club’s modern history.

