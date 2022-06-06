Latvia take on Liechtenstein at Daugavas Stadiona in Riga for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Latvia and Liechtenstein meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Daugavas Stadiona in Riga. The home team is the group leader and they don't want to lose that spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Latvia won their first game of the Nations League in an emphatic victory over Andorra 3-0 at home. The first goal of this game was scored by Uldriķis in the 9th minute and the other two goals in the second half.

Liechtenstein want to win this game to climb up the standings, they lost against Moldova 0-2 at home. That loss was the third in a row this year, having previously lost two friendly games against Cape Verde and Faroe Islands.

Latvia vs Liechtenstein: Date

Latvia and Liechtenstein play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Daugavas Stadiona in Riga. The home team is a big time favorite to win this game but the visitors are eager to end a losing streak that has dogged them since last year.

Latvia vs Liechtenstein: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Latvia vs Liechtenstein at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Latvia and Liechtenstein at the Daugavas Stadiona in Riga on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

