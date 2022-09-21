Latvia and Moldova will face each other on Thursday at Skonto Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League D Group A1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Latvia will welcome Moldova at the Skonto Stadium in Riga on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League D Group A1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Expectedly, Latvia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won three times, while Moldova have celebrated a victory just once so far. No matches have ended in a draw to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 10, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 4-2 win for the 11 Wolves in their first duel of League D Group A1. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Latvia vs Moldova: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

France: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Latvia: 7:00 PM

Moldova: 7:00 PM

Latvia vs Moldova: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App

Latvia: Viaplay Latvia

Moldova: Prime