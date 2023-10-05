Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid testified via videoconference in regard to the racist insults that he was subject to by Valencia supporters in their match at the Mestalla stadium on May 21st, 2023. Videos of the insults were shown on social media as the Brazilian was mocked because of the color of his skin, not only that, but pictures also showed the insults Vinícius Júnior received as images surfaced of fans giving him the finger.

Vinícius Júnior testified that he received insults ranging from “idiot” to “monkey”, the player was also questioned about a hand gesture to fans where he pointed two fingers in the air referring to “second division” as Valencia was in a relegation fight last season.

Vinícius Júnior also mentioned that he does not want a public apology from Valencia as a whole, since “the whole stadium” hurled insults at the Real Madrid player.

Valencia lawyers issue statement

Valencia as a whole were “shocked” by the Brazilian’s testimony that it was the whole stadium insulting the player. The club used Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti as an example that it was simply a group of fans, “As coach Carlo Ancelotti himself publicly acknowledged, in no case can the behavior be generalized to the entire Mestalla stadium.”

“The Valencian fans cannot be classified as racist and Valencia CF demands that Vinicius Jr. publicly rectify his alleged statement this morning,” the statement concludes.

Manuel Izquierdo, a lawyer who is defending one of the three fans that were identified as saying racist comments towards the player and are accused of a hate crime, stated, “Vinicius has had a somewhat arrogant attitude. Our impression is that he has recognized that the provocation. It is inherent to football, he has recognized that he feels like a better player when people whistle at him, and he has recognized in a quite implicit way that that day he provoked the Mestalla stands.”