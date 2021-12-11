LD Alajuelense will face Deportivo Saprissa this Sunday, December 12 at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium for Game 2 of the FPD Liga Apertura Finals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free the final game in the US.

It will be the decisive match, the one that determines who of the two will win the title of champion of this Apertura 2021 Tournament. In Game 1, Deportivo Saprissa won 2-1 at home, in a match not without controversy due to the questionable expulsion of the midfielder "Manudo" Bernald Alfaro Alfaro, by the referee (action for which the Alajuela club requested that an investigation be opened).

Undoubtedly we can expect a quite attractive match, where the locals, forced by the negative result obtained in Game 1, will go out in search of equality, while the visitors will try to land the final blow that finally gives them the title number 37 in their history. In the case of Alajuelense, if they win, it would be their 31st title.

LD Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 06:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

LD Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The "Clasico Nacional" is one of the most contested in the history of Concacaf football. Both rivals over the years have faced each other in different instances: finals, semifinals, etc. And also in different competitions: First Division, CONCACAF Cup / Champions League, Concacaf League, etc. This added to several friendlies makes a total of 384 games, with 153 victories for Saprissa, 119 for Alajuelense and 112 draws.

This will then be their 385th confrontation, and the 16th final that they will play between the two (including First Division championships and international competitions). The last of them took place just a few months ago, on August 4 of this year. On that occasion, Saprissa beat Alajuelense 4-1 for the 2021 Costa Rican Super Cup.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa in the US

The only way to see the final between LD Alajuelense and Deportivo Saprissa this Sunday from 6:00 PM (ET) will be through Telecentro. On this occasion, FUTV will broadcast only for the territory of Costa Rica.

Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa: Predictions and Odds

Despite the victory in Game 1 and the recent Costa Rican Super Cup final, in which they were the winner by a wide margin, the favorites for bookmakers are Alajuelense with +105 odds, compared to +190 odds for Saprissa. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings LD Alajuelense +105 Tie +255 Saprissa +190

* Odds via DraftKings