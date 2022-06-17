Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Sadio Mane would be joining Bayern after the German champions reached an agreement with Liverpool. Check out here what would Senegalese's winger salary and contract be at Bayern.

Sadio Mane is allegedly on his way out of Liverpool to join Bundesliga champions Bayern, and the news of his departure is expected to be confirmed very soon, as per Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Senegal international will cost the Bavarians €32 million as a fixed price.

The contract, which will remain in effect until the end of June 2025, has already been agreed upon. So that the 30-year-old forward could go, the Anfield squad sought to sign Darwin Nunez of Benfica.

It's possible that they might earn an additional €5 million in add-ons, bringing the total sum to a maximum of €40 million. Following a meeting in England, the German outfit's director Hasan Salihamidzic certified the completion of the move. "Yes, Sadio is heading to Bayern."

What would Sadio Mane 's salary and contract be at Bayern?

In order to stay at Liverpool through the summer, Sadio Mane allegedly demanded an annual salary of around €97 million. After the Reds declined to match his €465,000-a-week pay demands, the Senegalese winger is poised to join Bayern.

According to the ex-Southampton player, he is a world-class performer in his position and is thus, seeking a contract that reflects his value to the organization. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga's top side intend to pay Mane €420,000 per week in their ranks, as per the latest reports.

Sky Germany adds that the Merseyside outfit had been seeking roughly €50 million euros for the Senegalese, and the Bundesliga giants made an offer that turned out to be comparable. His deal with the Bavarians is slated to expire in three years, in June 2025.

At the moment, the 2021-22 English FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners are ecstatic with Darwin Nunez's record signing, but also heartbroken about Sadio Mane's departure after six successful seasons at Anfield. In him, they have lost one of their all-time best front lines, one that has scored 120 goals in 269 games and helped the Reds win every major title.