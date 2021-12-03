Lens and Paris Saint-Germain will meet on Saturday at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Lens will meet Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens in Round 17 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this thrilling French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. From the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 29th overall meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 11 occasions so far; RC Lens have grabbed a triumph eight times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on May 1, 2021, when the Parisiens grabbed a 2-1 home win in Paris in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Lens vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Lens vs PSG: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 AM

Lens vs PSG: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been in impressive form in the Ligue 1 season. In their last fixtures, they have won four times and drawn once (DWWWW). Meanwhile, Lens are in a far worse form, as they have drawn two times in their last five matches. In addition to that, they have one win and two losses (DDLWL).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 41 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, Les Sang et Or are placed four positions below them, in fifth place of the Ligue 1 table with 26 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 23, 1991, when it ended in a 1-0 PSG win in Division 1. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Lens vs PSG in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 17 game between Lens and PSG, to be played today, at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. It will also be shown on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS.

Lens vs PSG: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -160 odds to grab another win of the season. The home side Lens have a whopping +390 odds to cause an upset in the 17th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +330 payout.

FanDuel Lens +390 Tie +330 PSG -160

* Odds via FanDuel