Leon and Pumas UNAM clash off at the Estadio Leon in a match for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Leon will welcome Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Leon in Zapopan, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 28th overall meeting. Expectedly, Club Leon are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph excatly 10 times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 13, 2022, when the Cougars won with a final result of 2-1 at home, at the Olimpico in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 2 game between Leon and Pumas UNAM will be played on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Estadio Leon in Leon.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leon vs Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022

The game to be played between Leon and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX.