Pumas UNAM will visit Leon this today in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US Liga MX Apertura 2022 today

Leon will host Pumas UNAM today at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

Pumas UNAM began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Tijuana, which was not entirely satisfactory considering that they had more possession of the ball (around 60%), more shots on goal and a total of 9 throw-ins. corner. A superiority that cannot be reflected in the final score. That is why in this game they will try to get their first win from them.

Compared to their rivals, the home side's start to this championship was much better with a 2-1 away win against Atletico San Luis. In this game, they will seek what would be their first victory as locals and thus be able to reach the top of the standings, equaling on points with Puebla, who also won their first two matches.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Leon Stadium, Guanajuato, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there are a total of 26 games recorded in history, of which only 4 have ended in draws. In the others, Leon have prevailed as the dominators of the statistics since they have won 12 times, while Pumas UNAM obtained 10 victories.

The last time they faced each other was on February 13, 2022 when for Matchday 5 of the Liga MX of that season, Pumas UNAM beat Leon 2-1 at home with goals from Santiago Colombatto and Arturo Ortiz, while for visitors scored Jose De Oliveira.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game that will be played today, July 9 at the Leon Stadium for the Matchday 2 of Liga MX between Leon and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ViX.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Leon are the favorite with 1.88 odds, while Pumas UNAM have 3.65. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Leon 1.88 Tie 3.70 Pumas UNAM 3.65

*Odds via BetMGM