Leon will face Seattle Sounders at the Estadio Leon in Leon on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET), in the second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this return leg soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.

This will be their third overall meeting. At the moment, no side is a favorite in head-to-head duels, as both Club Leon and Seattle Sounders have claimed a triumph once each so far, while no matches have ended in a draw yet.

Their most recent game was played on March 9, 2022, and it ended in a 3-0 Seattle win in the first leg played at the Lumen Field in Seattle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this season, this time to determine the next CONCACAF Champions League semifinalist.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Leon, Leon

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Club Leon have had to beat Guastatoya of Guatemala 3-0 on aggregate to get to the Quarter Finals. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders set up a meeting with the Mexican side after overcoming Motagua of Honduras with an aggregate score of 5-0.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will go into the next phase of the tournament. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face New York City FC in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semi-Finals.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Leon and Seattle Sounders, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Leon in Leon, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TUDN, FOX SPORTS 1 in the United States.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Club Leon. PointsBet see the Mexican team as the firm favorites to go through to the next stage, and thus, they have given them -130 odds. The away side Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, have +320 odds to cause an upset and knock the US club out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +225 payout.

PointsBet Leon -130 Tie +225 Seattle Sounders +320

* Odds via PointsBet