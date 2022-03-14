Leon will face Seattle Sounders at the Leon Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Leon and Seattle Sounders will face each other at the Leon Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In the game for the first leg of these quarterfinals, Leon received one of the great surprises of this Concacaf Champions League. Although a defeat of the Mexican team was not something totally strange, it was how that defeat occurred. Nothing less than 3-0, and despite 70% ball possession, Leon couldn't do much. They will clearly have to raise their level if they want to reach the semi-finals.

In the case of the Seattle Sounders, they have an unbeatable chance to advance to the semifinals of this Concacaf Champions League after having obtained a very good result at home. Of course, the visit to Mexico will not be easy, and despite the good difference, they should not be overconfident.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals between Leon and Seattle Sounders that will take place at the Leon Stadium will be played on Thursday, March 17 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Leon vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Leon vs Seattle Sounders

Leon and Seattle Sounders will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 quarterfinals this Thursday, March 17 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.

