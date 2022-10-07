Paris Saint-Germain hit the road this weekend to take on Reims on Matchday 10 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. Find out here why Lionel Messi is not playing for Christophe Galtier's side.

Paris Saint-Germain have started the 2022-23 Ligue 1 on the right foot, winning eight out of the first nine games of the season (D1). On Saturday, PSG will visit Reims with a notable absence: Lionel Messi.

Christophe Galtier's men may arrive as strong favorites, but facing this clash without the Argentina superstar will certainly be a challenging task. Let's keep in mind that Messi scored in each of PSG's last four games.

Now, it's up to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to put the team on their backs, at least for this game. Messi, who was subbed off in the 81st minute against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, was ruled out for the Reims trip.

What injury does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi is not playing for PSG against Reims due to a calf strain sustained during his team's 1-1 draw against Benfica on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage.

"After coming off on Wednesday with a slight calf strain, Leo Messi underwent treatment after reassuring medical examinations. An assessment of his progress will be made on Sunday," PSG said in a statement.

When Pablo Sarabia came on for Messi against Benfica, many wondered whether it was a tactical decision of Galtier or if something was wrong with the Argentine. Galtier later confirmed Messi asked to be substituted.

"Messi will not be at this matchday's game, but, if all goes well, he will return to training on Sunday morning," Galtier said in the pre-match press conference, via Marca.