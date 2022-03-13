Lille vs Chelsea at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Lille and Chelsea will face each other at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the game for the first leg of this round of 16 UEFA Champions League in England, Chelsea complied with logic and defeated Lille 2-0. It was a game that was much more even than expected, however the "Blues" were more forceful and that is why they took a victory that, as mentioned before, was predictable.

Now at home in France, Lille will try to surprise the last UEFA Champions League winners. They know that their rivals are one of the strongest on the continent, but they are confident that they can cause an upset. On the Chelsea side, they will simply have to go to meet the predictions, all of which give them the favorites.

Lille vs Chelsea: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Lille and Chelsea will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy will be played on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Lille vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Lille vs Chelsea

The game that Lille and Chelsea will play for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

