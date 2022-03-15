Lille and Chelsea this Wednesday, March 16 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Lille and Chelsea will face each other this Wednesday, March 16 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Chelsea, the last UEFA Champions League winners, were the top favorites to advance to the next round, and in the first leg game they reaffirmed that favoritism won 2-0 at home. Now they will have to go in search of a good result in France against a team that is theoretically inferior.

In the case of Lille, despite being the underdogs in this series, they will be looking for a feat. They know that the difference of 2-0 is difficult to reverse, but it is not impossible. On the other hand, the game for the first leg was much closer than expected, so this team could very well complicate a strong team like Chelsea.

Lille vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Lille vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Lille vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Not many games are recorded in history between these two rivals. They have only met three times, in which Chelsea has shown the predictable superiority: they have won in all three matches. The first two were for the group stage of the 2019/2020 edition, and the third was the one they played for the first leg of this UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 2-0 victory for the "Blues".

How to watch or live stream Lille vs Chelsea the US and Canada

The match between Lille and Chelsea for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

Lille vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorites with 1.88 odds, while Lille have 4.20. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Lille 4.20 Tie 3.40 Chelsea 1.88

*Odds via BetMGM