Lille will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq in Round 23 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Frech league soccer derby match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their jubilee 90th Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 34 occasions so far; Lille have grabbed a triumph exactly 30 times to this day, and a great number of even 25 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on October 29, 2021, when the Red-and-Blues snatched a late 2-1 thriller win at home, at the Park Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Lille vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 23 game between Lille and PSG will be played on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Lille vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Lille vs PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between Lille and PSG on the 23rd round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.