Lille and PSG meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq. The visitors are the defending champions, but the home team knows how to play against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Lille are underdogs to win Ligue 1, but anything could happen especially after so much drama between Mbappe, Messi and Neymar that could end up affecting the performance of the big favorites and that would benefit underdogs like Lille.
PSG as big favorites still have a lot to prove this season, but for now they are undefeated with two wins and 6 points. Another team that is fighting for the first spot in the Ligue 1's standings is Lyon.
Lille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Lille and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 21 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.
Lille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
