Lille take on PSG at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Lille and PSG meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq. The visitors are the defending champions, but the home team knows how to play against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Lille are underdogs to win Ligue 1, but anything could happen especially after so much drama between Mbappe, Messi and Neymar that could end up affecting the performance of the big favorites and that would benefit underdogs like Lille.

PSG as big favorites still have a lot to prove this season, but for now they are undefeated with two wins and 6 points. Another team that is fighting for the first spot in the Ligue 1's standings is Lyon.

Lille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Lille and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 21 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 22)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Lille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Albania: K-SPORT 1

Algeria: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Anguilla: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Argentina: Star+ , TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, ESPN Argentina

Aruba: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Belize: ESPN2

Benin: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Bolivia: Star+ , TV5MONDE Amérique Latine

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, Star+ , ESPN, GUIGO

British Virgin Islands: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Bulgaria: Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, FuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: Amazon Prime Video

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Voot Select

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ , TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, FuboTV (7-day free trial)