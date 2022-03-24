When you are considered the GOAT by many of your peers, fans, and pundits you got to flaunt it and for Lionel Messi that was the case when he arrived in his private jet to Buenos Aires to play in Argentina’s next round of World Cup qualifiers. The 34-year-old was sporting some expensive threads as he was on his way to Argentina training camp.

Marca in Spain took the time to tally up everything the Argentine had on when arriving to his home country and its clothing made for the best soccer player of all-time. The gray sweatshirt Messi had on was worth $488, his jeans had a cost of around $648, $714 for his Dolce & Gabbana white sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton suitcase that is worth over $4,000.

To add icing to the cake, Messi's backpack is worth over $3,000, so Messi was just full of fashion when arriving to Buenos Aires. Only a few days earlier his wife Antonela Roccuzzo dazzled the crowd by wearing a Louis Vuitton suit and miniskirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Lionel Messi arrives in private jet to Argentina World Cup qualifiers

The PSG superstar arrived at Buenos Aires in a private jet well worth $12 million and brought Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes with him. Argentina, who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, are just finishing their schedule of games and will play Venezuela and then travel to Ecuador.

For Lionel Messi playing for Argentina has been a sort of escape from the horrid season he has had at PSG. Still despite a rather poor season, Messi is trying to get ready for the 2022 World Cup which will most likely be his last.







