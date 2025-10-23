Not Lionel Messi: Guardiola names a Manchester City player as the greatest talent he’s ever seen

There is no doubt that Pep Guardiola is among the best technical directors on the world, and, even more, among the most outstanding today. His historic run at Barcelona, his subsequent spell at Bayern Munich, and his tenure at Manchester City allowed him to coach great footballers. However, he did not include Lionel Messi in a recent compliment.

Guardiola’s stints at three of the world’s most dominant clubs have given him the privilege of coaching an unprecedented lineup of elite talent. However, when asked about his current roster, he singled out one man above all: Rayan Cherki.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Champions League match against Villarreal, Pep did not mince words, delivering a sensational declaration. “He is one of the greatest talents I have seen in my career. Technically, individually he is the best,” Guardiola stated emphatically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sheer audacity of the statement lies in the context. Guardiola is the only manager to have coached a long list of all-time greats, including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Thierry Henry, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and, most notably, Lionel Messi, whom many consider the sport’s GOAT.

Rayan Cherki celebrates after scoring a goal for Manchester CIty. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

The forward arrived in Manchester in mid-2025 after a €36.5 million move from Lyon. While City has not dominated the start of the season, the Frenchman is already producing flashes of brilliance as he adapts. Across 8 official matches (totaling only 201 minutes of play), Cherki has registered 2 goals and 1 assist.

Advertisement

see also Haaland climbs in on the Champions League all-time top 10 scorers: How close is he to Ronaldo and Messi?

Guardiola denies exit rumors

Manchester City have set the bar very high after winning six of the last eight Premier League titles contested, in addition to being crowned Champions League winners in 2023. However, last season was far from a title challenge, fueling rumors about a possible exit for Guardiola, who arrived in 2016.

Advertisement

In a press conference before the Premier League match against Everton, Guardiola addressed his future. “We have changed a lot in the last year or so, and still, the energy of the coaching staff and the new players is still there. At Barcelona and Bayern Munich, if I had a problem, I would have stepped aside. Here, I haven’t had that problem,” the Spaniard noted.

He also assured, “Right now, I still have the energy, and I think we can do better than last season. That is my goal…” Furthermore, he offered, “we are doing things better than last season, and in every game, we are a little better,” but that “there is room for improvement, and that gives me the energy that the job is not done. I still have things to do here, and that’s why I’m still here,” Guardiola concluded.

Advertisement