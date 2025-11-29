Lionel Messi reaches 2025 MLS final with Inter Miami: How many finals has Cristiano Ronaldo played with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi successfully lead Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup final for the first time in the club’s history after they defeated New York City FC 5-1 in the Conference Final. Following the qualification, fans immediately began comparing his success to that of his career rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr.

With the ticket secured for the 2025 MLS Cup final—where the Herons will face the winner between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps—Lionel Messi will have played three official finals with Inter Miami since his arrival in 2023.

His arrival in the United States had an immediate impact, as the Argentine led Inter Miami to their first final in franchise history that same year, as they reached the 2023 Leagues Cup final. The Herons won their first official title by defeating Nashville SC on penalties, marking Messi’s first title outside of Europe.

After securing the 2024 Supporters’ Shield for finishing with the most points across both conferences during the regular season, Messi led Inter Miami to another Leagues Cup final. In 2025, The Herons clashed with the Seattle Sounders in the decisive match but fell 3-0, denying Inter Miami their third trophy.

Messi led Inter Miami to their first title at the 2023 Leagues Cup. (Getty Images)

Additionally, Messi also led Inter Miami to a final in 2023, when they reached the decisive Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Dynamo Houston. However, Messi was sidelined due to a muscle issue, and the Herons ultimately fell 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s finals record at Al Nassr

see also Lionel Messi reaches 1,300 G/A: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

In comparison to his historical rival on the field, the Portuguese star has yet to find success in terms of winning titles with the Saudi club, though he has had several opportunities to do so. In total, Cristiano Ronaldo has played three official finals with Al Nassr, but he has failed to win any of them.

The most recent shortcoming for Ronaldo arrived as a penalty kick defeat during the 2025 Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. This followed closely behind a decisive 4-1 thrashing during the 2024 edition of that same competition at hands of Al Hilal.

CR7’s other significant opportunity for a major trophy with the Middle Eastern club occurred in his debut final—the 2023-24 edition of the King’s Cup—where Al Nassr suffered a loss via penalty kicks, again yielding to Al Hilal.

The single trophy that Ronaldo has secured while with Al Nassr remains the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his brace delivered a 2-1 triumph over Al Hilal. Nevertheless, this particular competition is not formally acknowledged by either the AFC or FIFA, therefore its standing is merely that of a showcase event.