One of the glaring things from Argentina’s 2-0 bashing of Australia in China on Thursday was Lionel Messi’s post-game comments. Messi stressed his future to the Argentine national team at least to the 2024 Copa America but was very silent on his next stop, Inter Miami of MLS.

According to multiple sources, Messi and MLS are still in final discussions on the contract the player will sign. Still, despite Messi jumping the gun and announcing he will play in MLS, the parties are well on their way to signing the documentation and making it official.

What is holding up the deal? According to reports out of Argentina it is due to certain percentages pertaining to the revenue share deal with Apple TV. Still, despite being quiet after his first announcement Messi reiterated, he is ready for MLS play.

Messi happy to join Inter Miami

“Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona]. We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change. It [the decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing, We’re happy”, Messi stated.

Messi is taking things a step at a time, discussions are still taking place if Messi will make his first appearance as an MLS player in the MLS All-Star skills competition, or July 21st in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul. Messi plans to take his vacation until early July and all the i’s should be dotted and the t’s crossed.

Inter Miami has a stretch of three MLS league games prior to the start of Leagues Cup which they will need to get something out of without Messi in order to have a fighting chance at the post season when MLS play resumes.