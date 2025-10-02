Lionel Messi makes personal announcement that sends fans wild on Thursday

The Argentine star Lionel Messi has always been active in philanthropy, supporting foundations and helping those in need, showing his humility and sense of responsibility beyond the pitch. While he is not always known for being overly warm with fans due to various circumstances, Messi has consistently shown that he pays attention and cares deeply.

Messi has confirmed his upcoming visit to India, calling it an honor to return to the “soccer passion” where he last played 14 years ago. His tour will include four cities, beginning in Kolkata on December 12. From there, he will travel to Ahmedabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement became official through a post on Messi’s Instagram account. “It is a great honor for me to make this trip. India is a very special country and I have fond memories of my time there 14 years ago; the fans were fantastic. India is a soccer-loving nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of supporters and sharing my passion for this beautiful sport,” Messi wrote.

The itinerary had already been revealed by organizer Satadru Dutta on August 15, but Messi’s statement on Thursday marked the first time the player himself confirmed the visit.

What will Messi do in India?

After landing in Kolkata on December 12, Messi will attend the unveiling of his statue the following day, followed by a “GOAT Concert” and the “GOAT Cup.” The GOAT Cup will be a celebratory seven-a-side match where Messi will team up with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, and Bhaichung Bhutia.

According to Olé, ticket prices will likely start at 3,500 rupees, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to honor Lionel Messi during the event.

Later that evening, Messi will fly to Ahmedabad, where he is scheduled to attend a private event with sponsors. He will then move on to Mumbai on December 14, before heading to Delhi on December 15 for another GOAT Concert at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Dutta also confirmed that Messi is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will request an appointment with the Prime Minister,” Dutta said.

This will not be Messi’s first trip to India. His previous visit came in 2011 when he played a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. That game was also his first appearance as captain of Argentina.