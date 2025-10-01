Report: Messi’s Argentina, Yamal’s Spain have to rule out one stadium for 2026 Finalissima

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and the final qualification spots still in play, Lionel Messi and Argentina have another major challenge on the horizon: the 2026 Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain, scheduled for March. As anticipation builds, one key detail has been revealed that changes the landscape of potential venues.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, once considered a strong candidate to host the match, has been ruled out due to a packed calendar of events in the first half of the year.

According to Jose Armando of Deporte Total USA, the Finalissima is set to take place during a particularly busy stretch in Miami. The 65,000-seat venue, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, will first host the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 19.

Immediately after, work will begin to install the central court for the Miami Open tennis tournament, a process that requires four to six weeks plus additional testing time. On top of that, the Miami Grand Prix in Formula 1 will also be staged in March, leaving no room to accommodate a high-profile match like the Finalissima.

Argentina won the 2024 Copa America against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The loss of Hard Rock Stadium as an option is a setback for Messi and company. It was there that Argentina lifted the 2024 Copa America trophy after Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time against Colombia.

Stadiums still in contention to host the Finalissima

With Hard Rock Stadium ruled out, three venues remain in the running to host the international clash: Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where Argentina claimed their third World Cup title; Estadio Centenario in Montevideo; and London’s Wembley Stadium, the site of Argentina’s victory over Italy in the 2022 edition of the tournament.