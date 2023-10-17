It’s not a big secret that Inter Miami has Luis Suarez on a hypothetical wish list of players. The Uruguayan’s friendship with Lionel Messi and his play in the Brazilian league has kept him high on the MLS team’s list for the 2024 season.



Inter Miami are officially eliminated from the MLS postseason in 2023 and will look to end their MLS campaign with Lionel Messi on a high note as the team will embark on an Asian tour and by December 2023 will look to build the squad for a major run in 2024.



Luis Suarez on the other hand is reported to be getting out of his contract with Gremio and while Inter Miami is an option, a powerful South American club is also looking at the best player in Uruguayan soccer’s history.



Luis Suarez to River Plate?



According to Renzo Pantich of Diario Ole, River Plate has firm intentions to try and convince Luis Suarez to join Los Millonarios in 2024. The board is looking to sign Suarez, who has a great relationship with Enzo Francescoli, River’s Football Director, for a one-year deal.



Before Luis Suarez moved to Nacional on a 3-month contract in late 2022, amid a massive social media effort by the fans for Suarez to suit up one last time for his childhood club, River Plate had been on the table back when Marcelo Gallardo was the coach. Once River was knocked out of that Copa Libertadores in 2022, Suarez moved to Nacional.





Luis Suarez and Inter Miami



While the Inter Miami brass has been open to the arrival of Luis Suarez to MLS and Miami, the Uruguayan is not the only option, Inter Miami has a list of world class players they are monitoring for 2024 and Luis Suarez is just one of a few options.



Suarez has had a good run with Gremio scoring 18 goals in 42 games for the Brazilian club. Knee issues have been a talking point but on the field, Suarez has always been able to find the back of the net and is still very much a striker of quality considering his advanced age for soccer.