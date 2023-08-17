Lionel Messi didn’t look this happy in a long time. Well, at least at the club level, because he made wonderful memories with Argentina recently. After two complicated years at PSG, Leo has settled in perfectly at Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner got off to a fantastic start to life in the United States, having scored nine goals in just five games. On top of that, he’s just one win away from winning the Leagues Cup with the Herons.

But Messi is not only enjoying on the field, but also off it. His family is always cheering on him on the sidelines and fans show him their love wherever he goes. In his first press conference as Inter Miami player, Messi didn’t hide how different things were in Paris.

Messi takes subtle shot at PSG when talking about Inter Miami move

“It was an easy decision, we were convinced we wanted to come here and how fans welcomed us made it easier,” Messi told reporters about choosing the MLS team. “We had a different experience going from Barcelona to Paris, which was complicated. This was totally different.”

In 2021, Messi had to leave Barcelona overnight because the club couldn’t register him. In short notice, he signed for the French club. This year, on the other hand, he had more time to choose his next team as he decided not to renew with PSG months ago. And, with the World Cup triumph fresh in the memory, Leo opted to try a new experience in Miami.

“I feel really happy,” Messi said. “Miami is a place we chose with anticipation, it didn’t happen overnight and that makes it easier. It was our choice, my departure to Paris wasn’t something I wished, I didn’t want to leave Barcelona. It happened out of the blue. Getting used to a different place to where I spent my entire life was difficult, the opposite to what is happening to me here.”

Messi also suggested he adjusted better to Miami thanks to the fans, who have treated him much better than in the French capital, “Fans show us a lot of love and that’s the most beautiful thing, it’s the best thing to let you settle in.“