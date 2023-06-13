Lionel Messi is going through a lot of changes this summer, at the moment the 35-year-old is in China with the Argentine national team and is preparing to play in an international friendly against Australia.

Then the former Barcelona and PSG player will take a much-needed vacation and will depart the national team and will not play their second match against Indonesia. Messi is expected to sign with MLS side Inter Miami when his PSG deal expires, after June 30th, meaning his presentation is set for July 1st.

Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on July 21st. In MLS play his first game would be on August 20th, after the Leagues Cup against Charlotte FC. Messi spoke to the media ahead of the match against Australia and discussed his future plans with Argentina who are set to begin World Cup qualifying in September.

Lionel Messi on his national team future

Lionel Messi poured cold water on if he will play the 2026 FIFA World Cup, “I played my last World Cup and I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I don’t think I will participate in the next World Cup. I would like to be there to see it, but I don’t think I’ll participate.”

Messi’s first objective with the national team is to play the 2025 Copa America which will be held in the United States. Argentina are the defending champions and pending how he feels, Messi will determine his national team future.

Argentina has six World Cup qualifiers to finish out the year beginning in September against Ecuador and finishing in November against Brazil, along the way Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay will be opponents.