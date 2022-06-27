In a shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona after more than two decades. But before he joined PSG as a free agent, the Argentine star reportedly wanted the La Liga giants to sign a former Liverpool forward.

The best days of FC Barcelona were with Lionel Messi. The Argentine star, who arrived at La Masia with only 13 years of age, became one of, if not the most important player to have ever donned the blaugrana. Messi not only became Barca's all-time top scorer, he also is the club's winningest player in history.

However, the final years of Messi at Camp Nou weren't so glorious as others. That's why, when he was heading towards the final months of his contract in 2021, Messi reportedly wanted the front office to strengthen the team in the transfer window.

Barcelona came from yet another humiliating UEFA Champions League elimination and also fell short in their quest for the La Liga title. The best way to bounce back seemed to be to strengthen the roster, and Messi was apparently interested in joining forces with a former Liverpool star.

Lionel Messi wanted to team up with Sadio Mane in Barcelona, his advisor says

According to Sadio Mane's advisor, Bacary Cisse, Messi wanted to team up with the Senegalese winger at FC Barcelona. Mane will leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer, though PSG were also interested in him.

"Yes, PSG did indeed 'attack' Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent," Cisse told RMC Sport, via Sports Bible. "They saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer of Sadio at PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait.

"Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona," Cisse added. "It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca. He had given two names: Sadio Mane and an Argentinian central defender."

Interesting as it may sound, it would have been difficult for Barca to make that happen. Let's keep in mind that Messi left Barcelona for salary cap reasons. Adding Mane to the wage bill would have only made things worse in that regard.

On top of that, the outlook for Mane was different last year. By then, neither he nor Liverpool wanted to part ways. Mane still had two more years under contract, so his price tag would have been higher and probably unaffordable for Barcelona.